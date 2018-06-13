The couples' guide to surviving the World Cup

There is plenty of excitement surrounding this year's World Cup, which kicks off in Russia tomorrow.

But as the festivities and activities get underway, it is possible that some of us might get a bit too wrapped up in the game, or become frustrated with our partners.

Will you be watching the tournament?

Are you cross about losing your other half to the football for the next few weeks? Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman, for We-Vibe, has these tips to keep the harmony in your home.

Here is her advice.

Take some you time

"Inside every problem is an opportunity! Use this chance to get together with some of your friends. Who knows, they might be feeling left out too."

Indulge yourself - go for a pampering session, or learn a new skill

"Take the opportunity for some quality me-time and do some of those things you may have been putting off."

Enjoy a little time apart

"Often in relationships, we feel that we need to have the same interests and passions.

"But in reality, it is often a sign of a healthy partnership if both members can spend time on their own hobbies and interests.

"That way, when they do spend time together, they bring more to the experience. This is more enriching for both parties.

"Use the time to pursue some interests of your own."

Be ‘mindful’

The World Cup is a long tournament. Your patience may be tested a few times throughout.

Dr Becky said: "If you're struggling to stay cool and collected, be mindful of how the emotion bubbling up is affecting you."

Take notice of the situation, gather attention and expand awareness.

"Practicing these steps can help you bring yourself back to balance, whenever you notice negative emotions getting the better of you."

Be a bit selfish!

"It may feel like it’s all about your partner at the moment. They are indulging in something that makes them happy.

"But remember, you have equal right to pursue something that you feel passionate about or are interested in.

"This could be the perfect time to take that trip or book that course."