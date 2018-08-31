Sunderland's Little Nana Iris is a hit with Baby Shark dance video

Two viral internet hits have collided to create a hilarious video viewed by thousands of people online.

The whole of Sunderland and beyond knows Little Nana Iris, the straight-talking 91-year-old who has developed a cult following on Facebook.

Iris does the Baby Shark. Picture: Little Nana Iris on Facebook.

And everyone probably also knows Baby Shark - the catchy jingle loved by children everywhere, - and loathed by their parents.

The song has swept across social media accompanied by a range of viral videos, shot out of car windows as the vehicle moves, and someone dances alongside it.

And now Little Nana Iris (Iris Amos) has joined the craze, dancing alongside the slow-moving car, complete with all of the Baby Shark moves.

Little Nana Iris has developed a huge following on social media.

Iris, who has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, became a hit when her family created a Facebook page and YouTube channel to document her antics and opinions.

She even has a soft spot for her Sunderland Echo after meeting two of our journalists, David Allison and Stu Norton, when they visited her at home.

In a cheeky response video, she said: "I loved them. They were two lovely blokes. Little Nana Iris has taken Facebook by storm.

"If I had been a bit younger I would have fell for one of them. "They were lovely - either one would have done!"

Speaking to the Echo about her new-found fame last month, Iris said: "If I'm making people happy, then I'm happy too."

You can keep up to date with Iris's adventures by visiting her page on Facebook.