Send us your paw-fect pet pictures for Santa Paws

Christmas is coming – and that means Santa Paws is back!

Yes, it’s getting to that time of year when we’re looking for festive felines and mutts under the mistletoe.

Will you take part in this year's Santa Paws?

Every year you do us proud sending in your Christmas-themed pet pics and we are sure it’ll be no different this time around.

Already getting into the Yuletide spirit is reader Alex Duxfield who sent in this great snap of her cat Millie.

Have you got a photo you want to share with readers?

It couldn’t be easier to take part. You can either email them to copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk or submit them via our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Please remember to include your name, that of your pet and where you are from when you send your images.

So don’t delay – send your pictures in today!