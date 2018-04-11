National Pet Day: Meet these animal crackers from Sunderland

We love meeting all creatures great and small - and we’ve been doing just that for National Pet Day.

Celebrated across the world today (Wednesday, April 11), National Pet Day is the perfect chance to sing about your animal friends - whether they’ve got fur, feathers, fins or scales!

So we put out a call on our social media pages, and you came in your droves to tell us about the pets that light up your life.

Here are some of our favourite pictures from our readers - you can see even more online in our photo gallery.