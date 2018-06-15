Meet the cutest new recruits at Northumbria Police

An adorable littler of puppies have taken their first steps to starting a career with Northumbria Police.

The force welcomed the litter of Cocker Spaniels into the fold today - and is asking for the public's help in choosing their names.

The eight-week old puppies are all boys and are from the force's "H" litter. Can you think of any pawesome names for the cute recruits, beginning with H?

A statement on the Northumbria Police Facebook page said: "We will get some videos and pics of the progress they make over the next few weeks.

"It was too cold to bring our last litter out for a meet-and-greet event with you guys but now it's a bit warmer we will try and organise one."