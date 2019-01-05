Meet Molly - the fun-loving dog who won your votes to be crowned our Santa Paws winner

She's the family dog who loves nothing more than a cuddle and sit on your knee.

And eight-year-old Molly charmed hundreds of you to become the winner in our annual Santa Paws competition.

The Staffie/Border Terrier cross donned her festive socks, scarf and tinsel crown to enter our pet picture contest, with owner Louise Toal encouraged to send in the photo by 14-year-old daughter Sienna.

The family has had Molly since she was eight weeks old, and she will turn nine this year.

Her cracking Christmas outfit and her sweet smile took 28% of the vote in our top 10 poll.



More than 2,700 people voted, and Molly scooped the crown with just 82 points to spare ahead of second-place cat Luna.

Molly's cute Christmas photo. Picture: Louise Toal.

Louise, who also lives with husband Gary, 41, said: "She’s got such character and personality, she loves her walks and more so her bed.

"Molly loves nothing better than to sit on your knee, I think she still thinks she’s a puppy, and lick your face or lie on her back for her belly rubbed."

The pooch loves to play tug of war and, on being announced as the winner of Santa Paws, was treated to a brand new rope toy and a few extra treats to celebrate her victory.

Molly also shares her home, in Jarrow, with her family's Lionhead rabbit Aspen, and the pair are great friends.

Perhaps we'll see Aspen in next year's Santa Paws competition, trying to take Molly's Christmas crown.

Louise, from Jarrow, added: "It's the first time I have entered this competition, but we were over the moon she made the top 10, never mind win it."

"Thank you to everyone who took time to vote for Molly."