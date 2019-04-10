Lucky the ferret on the hunt for new home after rescue from pipe

A ferret who got stuck in a waste pipe is looking for a new home after her rescue by RSPCA.

Named Lucky, the female ferret was found with her head poking out of the top of the pipe at a two-storey building.

Officers from the RSPCA joined the fire service in the rescue operation, which took place after a concerned resident raised the alarm.

Inspector Kaye Smith said: “The caller heard scuffling noises when she went in to the bathroom and her cat was going crackers in there.

"When she went outside, she spotted the ferret’s head just peeking out of the waste pipe two-storeys up"

“We have no idea how the ferret got there or where she had come from.We were worried about her being so high up and the crows were also very interested in her."

The rescue took place in Bishop Auckland on Tuesday - and the RSPCA is now searching for Lucky's owner so the pair can be reunited.

Inspector Smith added: "Amazingly, she is perfectly healthy and has no injuries. In fact, she was clean and dry as well which is a bit of a mystery as she was in a waste pipe.

“She’s stayed with me at home overnight and then she will go to a ferret rescue for seven days. If an owner does not come forward in that time she will be re-homed.”

If you have lost a ferret and believe this could be your pet please contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.