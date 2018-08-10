Little Nana Iris gives her verdict on Sunderland AFC's performance outside Stadium of Light

If you're a fan of Sunderland's own Little Nana Iris, you'll know she's not a woman to cross.

Her to-the-point videos have taken Facebook and YouTube by storm, gaining her thousands of fans on Wearside and elsewhere in the world.

Little Nana Iris has told us all what she thinks of Sunderland AFC's recent performance.

Little Nana Iris, who is 91, has made so many of us laugh our heads off - but one thing the grandmother-of-six is NOT laughing about herself is Sunderland AFC's performance last season.

In a recent video, recorded by a relative outside the Stadium of Light, Little Nana Iris shares her thoughts about her club, and remembers the good old days of being a Black Cat.

Speaking in the video, she said: "To be truthful, they have been a load of *** lately. I don't know what's wrong with the boys."

Also in the clip, which was recorded near to the statue of SAFC legend Bob Stokoe outside the stadium, Iris looks back to the glory days when Stokoe led Sunderland to FA Cup victory in 1973.

She continued: "I remember him. We watched him when they scored. Everybody went wild, they went wild. Topper."

And her view on Sunderland's chances for the 2018/19 season?

Little Nana Iris added: "Hopefully we'll get back up ... we might."