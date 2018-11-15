Little Mix bare all for new single Strip and inspire empowering social media campaign

Everyone has that little something that knocks their confidence, no matter how hard they try to embrace it.

And pop group Little Mix have aligned themselves with women everywhere in a moving campaign for new single Strip. Due for release on Friday, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh Anne Pinnock have shared a beautiful nude photograph on social media, where their bodies are scrawled with the negative things people have called them. And the world loves them for it. Taken from new album LM5, also due for release on Friday, the song celebrates absolutely everything about women, and champions feeling good about you and who you are.