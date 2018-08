Today is the day to celebrate all things feline.

International Cat Day is marked across the globe on August 8.

International Cat Day. George. Picture: Natalie Ridgeway.

And to toast the occasion we’ve been getting to know your furry friends a little bit better.

We’ve met cats of all colours and sizes - from ginger toms to pretty tortoiseshells - and we truly couldn’t pick a favourite. They are all adorable!

Flick through our purr-fect picture gallery above to see if you can spot your moggy mates.