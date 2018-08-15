'If I had been a bit younger...' - Facebook celeb Little Nana Iris reveals soft spot for Echo staff in hilarious video

The whole of Sunderland has fallen head over heels for Little Nana Iris - the straight-talking grandma who tells it like it is in a series of videos recorded by her family.

But the 91-year-old internet star has only got eyes for two - Echo photographer Stu Norton and reporter David Allison, who visited her at home last week.

Little Nana Iris reads all about it in the Sunderland Echo.

Little Nana Iris hit the headlines in the Sunderland Echo after her viral videos set the tongues of the city wagging - and in a recent video uploaded onto her Facebook page and YouTube channel, the pensioner reads all about her success on the pages of her paper.

She was pleased with her story on the paper's pages two and three - but there was something else which caught her eye.

When asked about the Echo staff who visited Little Nana Iris and her family at home to work on the article, she said: "I loved them. They were two lovely blokes.

Little Nana Iris has taken Facebook by storm.

"If I had been a bit younger I would have fell for one of them.

"They were lovely - either one would have done!"

Since her story went in the paper and online, Little Nana Iris said she has been "stowed off" at The Bridges with people asking for selfies and telling her they were buying the Echo as a keepsake of her article. But don't worry, she's been making time for all of them!

Our reporter David meets Little Nana Iris.

Speaking of the article, she added: "I was surprised to see it, really surprised. I never expected it to be like this, and be in so quick."

The grandmother of six, great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of one has more than 25,000 fans on Facebook. Keep your eyes peeled for more Little Nana Iris adventures soon.

