Greggs serving romantic candlelit Valentine's Day meals at select branches

Greggs are giving customers the chance to enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner on Valentine's Day.

The North East bakery chain has teamed up with OpenTable to open its doors for couples to enjoy a unique dining experience in its shops for the very first time.

Would Greggs be your dream Valentine's Day destination?

Under the plans, selected shops will be transformed into restaurants designed for romance, complete with mood lighting and music, roses, candelabras and white linen tablecloths.

Instead of ordering at the till, diners will be waited on at their own tables in the retailer’s first ‘fine dining’ experience, while classical music plays in the background.

The menu will be made entirely from Greggs’ food given a special Valentine’s twist.

The menu includes:

Starter: A composition of canapés - seasoned pork and puff pastry slider, steak & blue cheese en croute, katsu tortilla wrap, Mexican chicken chipotle spoon, béchamel toasted honey cured ham square and tomato gazpacho

Main: Your choice of signature Greggs puff pastry parcel, freshly baked to order, accompanied by oven roasted spiced potato slices and a garnish of fresh Apollo and spinach leaves and sunblush tomatoes

Dessert: A brochette of miniature doughnuts paired with a rich butterscotch flavoured dipping sauce Petits Fours and Coffee: Belgian dark chocolate brownie, raspberry and almond bite and caramel shortbread.

Accompanied by freshly ground Fairtrade coffee made using our own unique blend of mild Arabica beans from Peru and Colombia and rich tasting Robusta beans from Tanzania To drink: Italian prosecco, soft drinks, still or sparkling mineral water

A Greggs spokesman said: “For the first time in our history, we wanted to offer the public the opportunity to enjoy their Valentine’s Day evening in the comfort of their local Greggs.

"We’re delighted to offer this experience for fans for one night only – whether they’re on a first date or have been married for 30 years, we can guarantee it will be a night to remember.”

The four-course set menu, accompanied by prosecco or soft drinks, will cost £15 for two and will be served at Greggs shops in Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff, London and Glasgow on Wednesday February 14 at 7pm.



