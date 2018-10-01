Get the babe on! World Cup hero Jordan Pickford announces he's going to be a dad with adorable Instagram post

Football star Jordan Pickford has confirmed he's welcoming a new player to his team - a baby boy!

Pickford, 24, and fiancée Megan Davison made the announcement on their Instagram accounts over the weekend. The Washington lad gained worldwide acclaim for his outstanding performance in this summer's World Cup in Russia, and was named man of the match after England's 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals. The keeper, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, shared some beautiful pictures of himself and his partner at a baby shower, and added: "IT'S A BOY. The best day of my life so far."