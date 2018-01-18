Feeling hungry? This is what you should order from Greggs

The readers have spoken - we now know what to choose when we can't make our mind up in the queue at Greggs.

We yesterday launched a bid to find your dream Greggs order, and after providing you with the bakery chain's national menu choices you've made the decision for us! More than 600 of you voted to crown the best breakfast choice, sandwich, pasty and sweet treat - and here are the results.

How often do you visit Greggs? Picture: PA.

In the market for some breakfast? 41% of our readers voted for a bacon sandwich.

Read more: What's your dream order from Greggs? We'll help you choose

Lunch time! How about a Mexican chicken oval bite (12%) or a roast chicken mayonnaise baguette (12%), which were the top sandwiches from a choice of 22.

Something hot? The region's favourite is the mighty sausage roll (17%), followed by a cheese and onion bake (17%).

Of course, you need something sweet to finish off! And what better than a caramel custard doughnut (18%) or a cream chocolate eclair (10%).

Was your favourite missed off the list? Let us know your favourite regional or seasonal choice in the comments.