Fancy a takeaway tonight? This is what you should order

Monday is definitely the toughest day of the working week.

You've spent longer sitting in traffic than you have actually driving and, now that you're finally home, the last thing you want to do is make the tea. But if you decide to give yourself a night off, which takeaway would you order?

No, we can't decide either.

So we asked you to vote for your favourite takeaway treat - and almost 500 of you got in touch to share your views.

And when you have to choose just one, it looks like the Chinese takeaway is the winner!

Forty per cent of you picked Chinese as your top choice. Indian was second with 22%, with pizza just behind at 20%.

The cuisine is sorted - now all that's left to do is decide on the dish ...