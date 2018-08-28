Eeeeek! Your terrifying pictures as spider season arrives in the North East

The warm weather has been on its way out, meaning the spiders are on their way in.

So get yourself armed with a glass to trap the arachnids that dare to wander over your threshold, and prepare for a season of eight-legged friends.

Despite the many household repellents available to tackle spiders, dozens of you have already had to face some of the intruders during the summer holidays.

If you’re feelng brave, flick through our picture gallery above to check out the scary spiders spotted at your homes.

Trapped in glasses, hanging on doors, waiting on windows - they’ve been everywhere!

And we’ve already had enough.

How can I get rid of a spider?

•The creatures love the dark and damp - so be sure to keep your house clean and airy to stop them settling in.

•Essentials oils are a great way to keep them at bay. Spiders “smell” with their legs and don’t like peppermint, lavender and citrus. Spray corners, window sills and skirting boards to keep them at bay. They also dislike tea tree, rose, cinnamon and eucalyptus.

•Seal up cracks in walls, floors and ceilings to stop certain spider access points.

•Set the cat on them!