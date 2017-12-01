Do you know Sunderland's lone snowman builder? Social media appeal to find 'Snow Guy'

Wintry showers of snow blanketed the North East yesterday - and while most of us ran for cover, some took to the streets to enjoy the cold.

And a social media appeal has been launched to find one man who started work on a snowman outside The Murray Library in the city.

Building a snowman in Sunderland. Picture: Sunderland University.

The appeal, launched by Sunderland University, was published on social media earlier today.

It said: "While most people battled against the snowy conditions yesterday and rushed for cover, one man decided to instead embrace the weather and build what looked set to be an epic snowman.

"Snow guy we salute you! ️Did anyone else catch him? We'd love an update on his progress!#FindSnowGuy."

Were you the one building a snowman yesterday? Do you know who the master builder is?

