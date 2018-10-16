Delightful dogs, perfect pooches and happy hounds - you introduce us to your pets

Creatures great and small - we love them all! And we've had a brilliant time meeting some of your dogs.

Hundreds of you got in touch to share pictures of your furry friends with us on social media, following the launch of a national competition, run by outdoor clothing brand Trespass.

Pictures: Karen King, Caroline Jones, Nick Parker and Stef Marr.

The competition's deadline was on Monday, but you lot had plenty to brag about with some beautiful picture of your dogs in action.

Dalmatians, terriers, Labradors - dogs short and tall, we had them all!

Check out our special slideshow above to see if your pawfect pet is featured. Thank you to everyone who sent a picture.