Are you getting married on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

A Sunderland jewellers is searching for couples tying the knot on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

If you can prove your nuptials are booked to take place on Saturday, May 19 - the same date as the royal couple - you could be in for some royal treatment of your own.

Beaverbrooks in the Bridges is hoping to make one couple's big day even more special by covering the cost of their wedding jewellery.

If May 19 is your special day, you could be in with a chance of having £2,000 towards your jewellery - be it wedding rings, diamonds for the bride or gifts for the bridal party

Linsey Houlston store manager at Beaverbrooks Sunderland, said: “All eyes will be on Harry and Meghan’s ceremony this May, and couples who have booked their wedding on the same day might be feeling like their big day has been overshadowed by the royal occasion.

“To combat this, we want to give one local couple the royal treatment by inviting them in-store to enjoy a £2,000 shopping spree to help them find the perfect jewellery for their big day.”

Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and Ms Markle will marry at Windsor Castle.

For more information, visit Beaverbrooks online before April 30.