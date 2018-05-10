'Allo Vera! Telly fans grab selfies with Brenda Blethyn as ITV series comes to Sunderland for filming

We had a royal visit of sorts in Sunderland yesterday - well, telly royalty at least.

Brenda Blethyn and the cast and crew of ITV's Vera were spotted filming scenes in the city for the drama's upcoming ninth season.

And DCI Stanhope was on patrol, recognisable to dozens of you in her trademark mac and hat.

Read more: TV's Vera spotted in Sunderland as stars film new series

You watched on as the crew filmed in the Howick Park area and Park Lane areas. Earlier in the week, they were on location in Redcar.

A lucky few of you even managed to grab a moment alone with Blethyn, posing for a selfie to remember.

The crews load up their equipment.

Related content: Did you spot Brenda Blethyn filming Vera in Sunderland?

Taking to the Echo's Facebook page, you told us what you saw. Here are some of your messages:

Yvonne Collins: "Love this show and spotted the filming at Park Lane market. “Vera” came over and had her photo taken with my sister."

Sylvia Weetman: "I love this show sad I missed Brenda (Vera) would have liked to meet her."

Brenda Blethyn on location in Sunderland.

Sheila Dryden: "Love the series Vera, can't wait for it [to come] back on."

Maureen Rogerson: "We saw all the vans in Park Lane would have loved to have seen Vera Iove the show."

Gina Tracey Reid: "Wish I had seen her, love this programme female Sherlock."

Lorraine Birbeck: "She'll go in a front door in Sunderland and out of the back door ... and be in Alnwick."

Film crews in the city on Wednesday.

Christine Johnson: "Great, love Vera!"

*Thank you to Echo readers Hilary and Christine Payne, and Yvonne Collins for the photographs.