His floppy ears and twinkling eyes have helped him secure more than 18,000 fans on Instagram.

And George the dachshund's star is set to keep on rising with Apple and Country Living among the brands admiring his pawfect pictures. The delightful doggo lives in South Shields with mum Abbie Gilbertson, 27, and James Thornton - and what started as a family photo album to remember each special moment with their first dog has become an internet sensation.