It's easy to get wrapped up in all of the world's negative news, but we thought we'd remind you of the little things that have put a smile on our face throughout 2019. Whether it was a funny grandma with a loud mouth, a score-predicting pig or some of the best dancers in Sunderland, we've got something for you. Take a look at some of the stories which put a smile on our face this year. Here's to the next 12 months.

1. Crowning the best Mackem Dancer Everyone knows Dave the Rave - and he was officially crowned the best Mackem dancer of all time by Echo readers earlier in the year.

2. Sunderland being better than Leeds Sunderland was voted as the best place to live for under 30s, according to a study. Leeds could only manage runners-up. Much like the '73 FA Cup.

3. Northern Spire opening Thousands flocked to see Sunderland's new bridge in the early days of its opening this summer, and it raised a smile to see so much pride in the city.

4. Shipyards by The Lake Poets Singer Martin Longstaff crept up the charts with his song Shipyards, the title track to Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die. Makes us proud!

