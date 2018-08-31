10 firsts that are bound to happen on Sunderland's new Northern Spire bridge

A cyclist raised some eyebrows in Sunderland when he marked the opening of the city's new bridge with a naked ride across it.

Officially opened to the public this week, Northern Spire welcomed pedestrians for the first time on Tuesday, before being opened to traffic on Wednesday.

Could we see an open-topped bus parade this year?

Three Sunderland-built Nissan cars were the first to drive on the multi-million pound bridge, and thousands of people from around the city and wider region headed down to make history and be among the first to cross it.

Related content: 19 striking pictures of Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge at night



So we've been thinking about which other firsts Wearside's new bridge could welcome in the coming weeks.

They've happened at bridges around the world, and it's only a matter of time before they make their way to Northern Spire.

Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller with Mayor of Sunderland Lynda Scanlan and Farran Victor Buyck project director Stephen McCaffrey.

Take a look through our list and see which one you think will happen first.

Read more: Date announced of Sunderland's new Northern Spire bridge



First crossing on a pogo stick

From the first selfie to the first person eating a sandwich on the bridge (thanks Gary Crighton for that one), people are going to some lengths to tick a box on their visit to the bridge. They've walked, cycled and skipped over the bridge - but who's going to make it the whole length on a pogo stick?

Love locks have been placed at bridges across the world. Picture: Pixabay.

Performing the worm across the bridge

Dance off! Thanks to reader Stephen Joyce for this suggestion. Have you perfected the routine? Reckon you could do it across the whole crossing? Let us know.

Making the crossing on a space hopper

Looking to strengthen your core? Ideal workout and a funny first too!

Could you make it across on a space hopper? Picture: Pixabay.

Related content: Cyclist fulfills naked ambition to ride over Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge in the nude



The first marriage proposal

Looking for a new landmark in Sunderland to pop the question? The riverside location is bound to appeal to some old romantics out there. And you could be the first to do it here!

Baby announcement photo

We've all seen them. It seems to be a thing these days to announce your pregnancy, or the gender of your baby, in a creative and quirky way. Earlier this year, one couple revealed the sex of their baby by lighting up the Sunderland Empire in blue. Could it happen at the bridge too?

Riding in a limo

Got a birthday, hen do or other event coming up? Pile into the party bus and see if you can get the driver to take you the scenic route over the bridge.

Yarn-bombing or adding a love lock

Sunderland was treated to some cute and colourful wool creations during the spectacular Tall Ships Races earlier in the summer. How long do you think it will be until we see some knitted friends on the bridge? Love locks are also a popular choice, with bridges across the world adorned with the declarations of dedication.

Celebrity visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already paid a visit to Northern Spire before its opening to add some finishing touches to the structure, but we're talking about who the first guest will be now that the bridge has been officially unveiled. Who's your money on?

Charity abseil/bungee jump/zip wire

We love a charity event. And if you've got a fundraiser in your diary, could Northern Spire be your location of choice? There's always a sponsored walk to fall back on if you don't have a head for heights.

A victory parade on an open-topped bus

It's been a while since we've seen one - but who knows? Fingers crossed for a promotion at the end of this season!