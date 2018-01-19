Occasional wintery showers expected after snow transformed Wearside

People in Wearside made the best of the wintery weather, despite some commuters facing problems on the roads.
Parts of the region woke up to several inches of snow and many readers captured the joy of the white stuff by sending in their beautiful snowy weather pictures.
Youngsters and their furry friends can be seen enjoying the novelty of the snow at a number of Sunderland’s beauty spots.
And many people made sure that they took advantage of the seasonal cold snap, with families sledging down hills in Silksworth and even climbing to the top of the Penshaw Monument to admire the wintery landscape.
The Met Office has released a yellow severe weather warning for ice today - predicting another day of sunny spells, brisk winds, and occasional wintry showers.
Snow will remain a problem in inland areas and the maximum temperature will be 3C.
These will remain most frequent across the Pennines, where further snow accumulations are likely, with a maximum temperature 3 °C. Saturday will see a frosty start, before turning sunny with brisk winds easing.
It will then be frosty again overnight, before rain spreads east Sunday, preceded by some snow.
It is set to be less cold Monday, and rather cloudy, with rain possible.