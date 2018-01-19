Occasional wintery showers expected after snow transformed Wearside

People in Wearside made the best of the wintery weather, despite some commuters facing problems on the roads.

Parts of the region woke up to several inches of snow and many readers captured the joy of the white stuff by sending in their beautiful snowy weather pictures.

Snow plough over A19 after snow fall.

Youngsters and their furry friends can be seen enjoying the novelty of the snow at a number of Sunderland’s beauty spots.

And many people made sure that they took advantage of the seasonal cold snap, with families sledging down hills in Silksworth and even climbing to the top of the Penshaw Monument to admire the wintery landscape.

The Met Office has released a yellow severe weather warning for ice today - predicting another day of sunny spells, brisk winds, and occasional wintry showers.

Snow will remain a problem in inland areas and the maximum temperature will be 3C.

Gemma Elsey sent us this snap of Jack, her mam's 11-year-old Parsons Jack Russell, who seems a bit unsure of the snow.

These will remain most frequent across the Pennines, where further snow accumulations are likely, with a maximum temperature 3 °C. Saturday will see a frosty start, before turning sunny with brisk winds easing.

It will then be frosty again overnight, before rain spreads east Sunday, preceded by some snow.

It is set to be less cold Monday, and rather cloudy, with rain possible.

Gemma Elsey sent us this snap of her pug Holly, enjoying a walk at Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Snow cover on Penshaw Monument. Cece Dunn, 3 with dogs Gin and Bella

Michelle Bagnall sent us this snap of her dog Benson, who looks quite happy in the snow.

Thanks to Mark Evans for sending this picture of Murphy the Irish wolfhound enjoying the snow.

Lana Stoker sent us this picture of her dog Bruce enjoying the snow.