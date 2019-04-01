Objections to holiday home in memory of tragic Bradley Lowery

A trust which protects a village's character and appearance has objected to the look of a proposed holiday home for sick children being built by the family of tragic Bradley Lowery.

The Scalby and Newby Village Trust, in Scarborough, has stressed it has no problem with the “fantastic idea” for the five-bedroom retreat for families with sick children.

But it does have concerns of how it will fit into the local area

Six-year-old keen Sunderland football fan Bradley, from Blackhall, died in July 2017 having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18-months-old.

One of his last family holidays was to Scarborough and now his charity, the Bradley Lowery Foundation, is building a holiday home there on land gifted to it by Scarborough Borough Council, off Burniston Road.

In its submission to Scarborough Council, the Scalby and Newby Village Trust wrote: “[We] object to this development in its present form on the grounds that the building, and the upper storey, in particular, is far too boxy, utilitarian and urban and that the building will appear alien in this countryside setting and at odds with neighbouring properties.”

The chairman of the trust, Caroline Pindar, said that the members were in favour of the idea, just not the building as it looks now.

She said: “I must stress that we think it is a fantastic idea, the issue is with how the first-floor entrance looks from the front. To be blunt it looks like a garage.

Also read: Celebrities to take part in Bradley Lowery tribute match

“The sunken ground floor with playrooms for children and everything is amazing, it is wonderful. It is just the first floor that we have concerns about.

“It just needs to be a little more in keeping with the area that surrounds it.

“But again, the idea is wonderful.”

Bradley Lowery House, which will sit on land formerly part of the Scalby Manor Estate, will also include a gym and sauna along with a barbecue terrace.

Scarborough was Bradley’s “favourite place to visit”, according to the plans submitted, with funding for the project coming from a number of sources including football clubs Sunderland, for whom Bradley was a mascot, and Premier League side Everton.

