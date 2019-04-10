The Red Hot Chili Peppers played the Stadium of Light in June.

Oasis, Take That and Bruce Springsteen: Looking back at Stadium of Light gigs

As Sunderland prepares to welcome the Spice Girls to the city in June, we have taken a trip down memory lane to stadium gigs of the past.

From pop supergroups to world-famous rock stars, a variety of artists have graced the Stadium of Light stage - and packed out the ground with thousands of fans. Take a look through our picture special to see who you can spot singing along.

Fans at Bruce Springsteen.
Fans at Bruce Springsteen.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
A round of applause for Springsteen.
A round of applause for Springsteen.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Cheering on the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Cheering on the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Copyright Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Chilis fans scream out every word.
Chilis fans scream out every word.
Copyright Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9