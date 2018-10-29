Npower creates 140 new jobs on Wearside - here's how you can apply for one

Npower is creating dozens of new jobs at its Wearside offices.

The energy company has launched a recruitment drive to find 140 customer service advisors for its Rainton Bridge callcentre.

The positions on offer span financial solutions, sales and retention, digital customer services and customer enquiries, as npower expands the services it offers to customers from the site.

The company recently opened its new digital customer services wing, which hosts social media and web chat teams who offer customers a convenient way to get in touch about their energy

Npower also recently announced that it is the first energy provider in the UK to offer Apple Business Chat, an innovative way for customers with Apple devices to connect directly with an advisor using the Messages app.

Rainton House has an onsite Deli and Café Bar, a gym which is free to use, and break out areas to relax. The building also prides itself on its low carbon footprint, cutting emissions by over a third in the last three years through keeping landfill waste to a minimum and powering the office with renewable energy.

The new recruits will be given the opportunity take part in numerous fundraising events and challenges, which hundreds of npower staff take part in across the year to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, Sport Relief and local charities. Next month, Rainton House will also be taking calls for donations during Children In Need’s night of fundraising on the BBC.

Carl Bowles, Head of Customer Contact in Rainton House, said: "As part of our aim to become recognised for customer experience, we’re offering some great opportunities to join growing teams who continue to provide a vast range of support services for our customers.

"Through our unique employee training opportunities and progression plans, we also want to support local people in improving their skills and help them to climb the career ladder within npower."

For more information about the vacancies or to apply, visit Indeed Jobs.