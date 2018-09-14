Northumbria Police officer sacked after being given jail term for assault

A Northumbria Police sergeant has been dismissed after he was found guilty of a assault which left a man needing stitches to a head wound.

Stephen Light, of Bede Close in Newcastle, has today been jailed for two-and-a-half-years for assaulting a man in his own home in Workington in Cumbria while off duty.

The 44-year-old entered the home of Andrew Grant in Fountains Avenue in the town in the early hours of Wednesday, April 11, this year.

He went into Mr Grant's property uninvited, where he assaulted Mr Grant using a metal kitchen roll holder as a weapon, causing a wound to the back of his head which required seven stitches.

He has been convicted of assault following a trial at Carlisle Crown Court.

Cumbria Police said the incident occurred at 1.54am when police were called to the victim’s home following a window being smashed.

The victim made a further call to police reporting an unknown person in their home.

Police arrived moments later to find Light in the victim’s property.

Light had assaulted the victim leaving an 8cm laceration to the head which required sutures, and abrasions to their arm.

Detective Constable James Graham, West Cumbria CID, said: “This attack was on a man in his own home, a place where everyone has the right to feel safe.

“The sentence passed today reflects seriousness of the offences and the violence shown.

“Cumbria Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour and look to bring all offenders to justice.”

Superintendent Sav Patsalos, head of Professional Standards at Northumbria Police, said: “We expect the highest standards from officers and staff both on and off-duty.

"As soon as we became aware of the allegations against Stephen Light he was suspended.



“Following his conviction for assault, we progressed relevant disciplinary proceedings which have resulted in his dismissal without notice from the Force.



“I want this to give people confidence that in cases such as this we will not hesitate to take swift and decisive action.

"I would like to reassure the communities we serve that this sort of behaviour is not reflective of the outstanding professionalism and commitment our officers and staff display daily.”

Gerard Rogerson, on behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “As a police officer, Stephen Light would have been well aware of what is considered to be acceptable and lawful behaviour.

"However, whilst off duty and intoxicated, he took the law into his own hands by going into a man’s house uninvited and assaulting him.

“Throughout the case, Light denied the assault, and made a counter allegation that Mr Grant had assaulted him.

"However, we presented a strong case of evidence to the jury which proved that he was the aggressor, which resulted in them finding him guilty of assault.

“The CPS and police have worked together closely in this case, recognising the need to robustly prosecute those who abuse their positions as officers of the law, in order to maintain public confidence in the criminal justice system.”