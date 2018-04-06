Northumbria Police officer denies having sexual activity while on duty

A police officer has denied criminal allegations which include him having sexual activity while on duty and having a relationship with a witness.

Jonathan Layzell faces six charges of misconduct in public office in relation to three women he had contact with while serving with the Northumbria force.

The 42-year-old officer is also accused of one offence of voyeurism.

During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court Layzell, of Lobley Hill, Gateshead, denied all charges against him.

The court heard four of the misconduct allegations span from January 2014 to March 2017 and are in connection with a woman Layzell is claimed to have had a

relationship with, had sexual activity with while on duty, disclosed confidential information to and then later harassed with repeated telephone calls.

Another misconduct charge, between December 2016 and March 2017, relates to a woman who was a witness in an investigation, who Layzell Is accused of

engaging in a relationship with.

A final misconduct charge, as well as the voyeurism offence, from 2013, relate to an accusation that Layzell took indecent photographs of a woman

without her knowledge.

Layzell will be tried by a jury at a later date and has been granted bail in the meantime.

His case will be back in court on May 4.