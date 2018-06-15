Northern releases new timetable for RMT strike action

Northern has released its changed timetable ahead of three days of strike action next week.

The operator has provided its timetables for two of the three days of RMT strike action, which will take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It will see further action by RMT members and Northern has developed timetables to keep the north of England on the move.

Sharon Keith, Regional Director for Northern, said: “On Tuesday and Thursday we will run around 1,200 services each day and will be concentrating our efforts on running as many services as possible between 7am and 7pm to get our customers to and from work.

“On Saturday we will focus on keeping leisure travellers on the move, but anyone travelling on the Northern network should be aware that our services will start later and finish earlier than usual.”

Sharon added: “On each day of the strike action we will be running fewer services and expect those services we do operate to be extremely busy. It is, therefore, vital that anyone thinking of travelling with Northern on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday plans their journey carefully.”

Full details of Northern’s timetables for the days of the RMT strike on Tuesday and Thursday can be found online at northernrailway.co.uk/strike. Alternatively visit: nationalrail.co.uk.

Details of the timetables for Saturday will be released by the middle of next week.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK.