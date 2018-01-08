Northern Powergrid set to invest £4.7m in Seaham and Ryhope's power network

Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for keeping the lights on across the North East, is investing £4.7 million to improve the infrastructure that powers homes and businesses throughout Seaham and Ryhope.

The supplier - which also powers properties in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire - has already started investing in the area by carrying out a series of works across Seaham and Ryhope.

The works include the replacement and installation of 13.9 kilometres of underground power cables and replacement of 5.9 kilometres of overhead power lines.

Northern Powergrid will also refurbish 18.2 kilometres of power lines, replace 61 support structures and install 71 remote controlled smart switching devices at 41 locations which will help automatically restore power for customers quicker if their lights should go off in the future.

Peter Taylor, zone manager at Northern Powergrid, said: “This £4.7m investment is great news for all of our customers in Seaham and Ryhope.

"The work we are doing will provide a safe, secure and reliable power supply for years to come, increase flexibility across our network and support the continued economic growth of the two towns.

"As with any construction there will be some localised disruption whilst we carry out this investment work, however all footpaths and roads will be reinstated as quickly as possible.

"We are committed to working closely with the Seaham and Ryhope communities and have worked with the local authorities to ensure that planning for this project meets their requirements.

"We will also be directly contacting local businesses and residents who may be affected by the work.

“We hope that residents and motorists will bear with us during the construction work as we invest in the towns’ power network.”

As part of the investment Northern Powergrid and its contractors are currently working in the North Lea area of Seaham where it has started excavations as part of a scheme to install a new substation on New Strangford Road, replace a substation on Durham Street and lay new underground cables.

This work may cause some localised disruption to traffic along Earl Street, Durham Street and the surrounding areas.

Northern Powergrid has written to local residents and businesses to update them on the investment, reassure them that it’s working to minimise disruption and advise that the works are not expected to affect local peoples’ electricity supply.

Information about this and other local investment schemes can be found on Northern Powergrid’s online investment map - northernpowergrid.com/investments-in-your-area