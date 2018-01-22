North East transformed into winter wonderland as snow falls across the region

After a weekend of fun in the snow, it was certainly hard work to get back to the usual routine today.

So we’re cheering ourselves up with some of your fantastic pictures as the white stuff arrived in the North East. Snowmen, snowdogs, snow angels - we’ve had the lot! See if you can spot your photograph in our special picture gallery.

Have we seen the last of the snow for this week?

The current Met Office forecast for the region promises milder temperatures compared to last week - with a positively warm 9°C on the agenda for Wednesday.

Later in the week we can expect to see sunshine and showers, with a bit of frost forecast as we head into the weekend.