North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest from around the region.
TRAFFIC - last update 6.50am
There are no reports of any delays.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.50am
A signalling issue at Jarrow has been cleared. There are still some minor delays between South Gosforth - St James as trains return to timetable.
BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.50am
There are no reported delays to any bus services.
SHIELDS FERRY - last update. 6.50am
There are no reported delays.
RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.50am
There are no reported delays.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.50am
Flybe flight BE7655 from Aberdeen, due at 1pm, has been cancelled, along with the return service at 1.45pm.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.50am
There are no reported delays to flights.