North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.50am

There are no reports of any delays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.50am

A signalling issue at Jarrow has been cleared. There are still some minor delays between South Gosforth - St James as trains return to timetable.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.50am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update. 6.50am

There are no reported delays.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.50am

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.50am

Flybe flight BE7655 from Aberdeen, due at 1pm, has been cancelled, along with the return service at 1.45pm.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.50am

There are no reported delays to flights.