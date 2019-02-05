North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel news from around the North East.

WEATHER -

A frosty start with freezing fog before rain showers are expected later today.

Cloud is expected to increase in the afternoon with strengthening winds.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am

Traffic is moving freely with no incidents reported yet so far today.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

All trains are running to timetable according to Metro.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am

No reports of any delays on the region's bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 7am

LNER says that the 9.30am Edinburgh to Kings Cross service has been cancelled throughout.

The company tweeted: "The 09:30 #Edinburgh to #KingsCross service will be cancelled throughout.

"Passengers are advised to travel on the 10:00 service from #Edinburgh which will call additionally at #BerwickUponTweed."

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays to the Shields Ferry

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to flights.