North East schools put on alert after 'threatening' emails are sent warning of attack

Schools in the North East have been put on alert after staff reported that they have been sent "threatening" emails.

Police have confirmed that forces across the country have reported similar incidents.

The emails are believed to have informed schools that they will be targeted in an attack later today.

Parents are being asked NOT to call police as officers are in contact with schools at present to offer advice.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: "We have received a number of calls from schools in our region reporting that they have been sent threatening emails.

"Police forces across the country are also believed to have reported similar incidents.

"The emails inform the school that they will be targeted in an attack later today.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the facts and forces are working together to investigate the threat and who is responsible.

"We are requesting that parents do not ring the police as we are in contact with the schools to offer advice and reassurance, and to keep them updated on the investigation.

"We take all incidents of this nature extremely seriously."

Durham County Council meanwhile tweeted: "A number of Durham schools, along with others both regionally and nationally, have today received a threatening email, which we have referred to police.

"Officers will be contacting all schools who have been affected to offer further advice and reassurance."

Anyone with any information that could assist police should contact their local police force on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Schools in the North East have been posting details on their Facebook pages.

Ropery Walk Primary School in Seaham released a statement saying: "Every school in the county has received an email issuing a threat to the children at the end of the day.

"Advice from the police is to carry on as usual.

"All staff will be on the yard at home time.

"All staff and parents need to be extra vigilant."