Millions will watch on as teenage X Factor contestant Molly Scott takes to the show's live stage for the first time this weekend.

Ahead of the big night, we take a quick look at Molly's time on the show, and how she has celebrated her success on social media. Since her first audition in the the summer, Molly has gained fans up and down the country, with thousands following her journey through the competition. Lots of luck for Saturday Molly, we'll be right behind you!