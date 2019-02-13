North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update at 8.47am

The A1018 Dame Dorothy Street in Sunderland is reduced to a single lane southbound for the ongoing road works, delays are likely.

The A690 Durham Road has delays northbound heading towards the A19 at Doxford Park with tail backs to Houghton le Spring.

The A185 Westbound has delays and tail backs forming from the Priory R roundabout junction. Also delays to traffic heading southbound from the Tyne Tunnel onto the same roundabout.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - update at 1.52pm

Delays of up to 15 minutes to trains running between Gateshead and Airport due to a failed train.

On Monday, February 18, anyone travelling before 7.15am may have to wait a few extra minutes if catching a train from Regent Centre/South Gosforth to Pelaw. This is due to weekend engineering work in the depot.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - update at 8.47am

Stagecoach says due to the lane closures in Dame Dorothy Street delays are expected to southbound services 3,4,12,13,16, and 23 are effected.

Go North East says due to an incident on route, there is a gap in service between Houghton and Newcastle on service X1. The service from Houghton at 07.52am was not operating, so following services will be busier.

SHIELDS FERRY - update at 8.52am

The Shields Ferry service is to be suspended for a week from February 25 to March 3 to allow for essential maintenance on the South Shields landing.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

No delays reported.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL

The Great North Rail Project is making improvements to services across the north of England, which may cause amendments to services. To minimise disruption passengers are being advised to check before they travel.