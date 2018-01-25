North East firms encouraged to look to Latin America for business after Brexit

North East England Chamber of Commerce is encouraging North East companies to explore new markets with an international trade workshop on opportunities in Latin America.

Held on Wednesday, February 7 at Durham County Cricket Club, the session will be delivered by experienced Latin American export consultant Gabriela Castro-Fontoura, director of Uruguay-based Sunny Sky Solutions.

Among subjects covered will be Latin America and Brexit, the opportunities in its area with a population of 600million, and sectors in the region including oil and gas, mining, healthcare, education and financial services.

Gabriela, who studied at Durham University, said: “We have supported over 45 UK companies across Latin America in the past seven years. This is a region full of opportunities for companies that think long-term and that are willing to invest in expanding.

“I would particularly encourage companies that are already exporting to look at Latin America for their next move and to join us for this event and ask as many questions as they like.”

Julie Underwood, the North East England Chamber international trade director, said: “More and more of our members are looking to regions outside of the EU with the uncertainty around Brexit.

“This event will help to define exactly what constitutes the Latin America region and the vast range of potential marketplaces for numerous sectors as well as various products and services.

“We have invited Gaby back to the region following her visit in October last year. Our members really appreciated the wealth of information and market knowledge which Gaby delivered in such an engaging way, we want to make sure as many exporters as possible make the most of this opportunity.”

Businesses attending the event will also be able to have one-to-one advice from export specialists including representatives of the Department for International Trade.

Further information is available on the Chamber blog.