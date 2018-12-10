North East England braced for five-day freeze as Met Office warns of 60mph winds, ice and snow

Freezing temperatures are set to hit the North East of England this week, as cold weather from Iceland sweeps across the UK, bringing strong winds, ice and snow.

The Met Office has warned that conditions could remain extremely wintry until midweek, with temperatures plummeting to a bitter -5C in some parts.

Temperatures are set to plummet in the North East of England this week

Strong winds, icy conditions and a chance of snow

Cold Icelandic air hit the country last night (9 Dec), causing widespread mist, frost and freezing fog, and forecasters are warning the weather will worsen later in the week.

The weather is set to turn increasingly wet as the week progresses, with strong winds of up to 60mph expected in western parts of the country.

Warnings of icy conditions and freezing fog threaten to arrive over the next few days, bringing potential disruption to both road and rail travel, while there is also a possibility of sleet and snow across high ground northern England and Scotland.

The dip in temperatures have seen bookies slash the odds various cities in the UK seeing a white Christmas this year, with the odds at 9/4 on snow hitting Newcastle.

This week’s forecast

The forecast for tonight in the North East looks set to turn cloudy, leading to frost in most areas with some patchy fog. Temperatures are set to drop to a bitter -4C.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and misty, with some drizzle likely over hilly parts later in the day, and some light winds.

From Wednesday to Friday, the forecast is mostly dry and cloudy, although there may be the odd spot of rain in parts.

Temperatures will dip towards the end of the week as the weather becomes more unsettled, bringing scattered showers around the coasts and widespread overnight frost.