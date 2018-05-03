North East Automotive Expo coming to Sunderland’s Beacon of Light

The cream of the North East automotive industry will gather in Sunderland again this year.

The fourth North East Automotive Expo will be held at the new Beacon of Light on Thursday, September 27.

One of the stands at last year's North East Automotive Alliance Auto Expo

Registration for the event, organised by the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA), is now open.

NEAA CEO Paul Butler said: “The success of this event over the past three years is a clear demonstration of the importance of the region’s automotive sector.

“The Beacon of Light is a fantastic new venue which will enable us to expand exhibitor capacity up to 180 companies. We believe it will take the North East Automotive Expo to new heights.

“The opportunities within the automotive sector are huge. The accelerated introduction of new technologies such as electrified propulsion, connected & autonomous vehicles will have significant impact on our supply chain; whilst an increased focus on localisation and the digitalisation of our manufacturing processes will open up the automotive sector to new companies.

“There is no better time to engage and to gear up for the exciting growth and expansion opportunities that lie ahead.”

The North East produces 30% of all UK passenger vehicles and is a significant contributor to the regional economy, generating more than £11billion of sales.

Irene Lucas CBE, chief executive of headline sponsor Sunderland City Council, said: “This event provides an excellent platform for the region’s automotive companies to showcase their unique and innovative products.

Many of our companies are pioneering in their field and are often identified as global centres of excellence, with efficient processes developed here being rolled-out to production facilities worldwide.

Trying out virtual reality at the North East Automotive Alliance Auto Expo

“The North East has built, and continues to grow, its reputation in the global automotive industry, and with key strategic developments such as the International Advanced Manufacturing Park in Sunderland and South Tyneside set to play a significant role in attracting new investment to the region; and the development of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing being essential in sustaining the skills pipeline - it is vital that we continue to keep a primary focus on supporting and future proofing the industry.”

Exhibition registration is now open, with more than 100 stands up for grabs.

To register, visit www.northeastautomotivealliance.com