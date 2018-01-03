Non-league football club to donate money in memory of tragic Sunderland dad Jay McLaren

A non-league football club on Wearside is to donate gate money to an appeal in memory of a tragic dad who was found dead just before Christmas.

Jay McLaren, 28, from Hadleigh Road, Sunderland, was found dead at a recycling centre in Houghton on Christmas Eve.

Police believe he may have got into a bin after a night out in the city centre.

A passionate footballer, Jay played for the King's Arms team in the Sunderland Sunday League and had been reported missing by his family on Saturday after failing to return home after a night out with teammates in Sunderland city centre.

A page on website gofundme.com has since been set up to raise funds for Jay's family and has generated over £2,100.

And now Wearside League football club Sunderland West End has pledged to donate ticket money from its game at home to Silksworth CW this weekend to the fund.

Sunderland West End (in red and white) in action against Gateshead Rutherford.

The club tweeted: "Home game this Saturday we play @SilksworthCW in the cup ALL GATE MONEY WILL GO TO THE JAY MCLAREN GOFUNDME PAGE."

Police have ruled out any third party involvement in Jay's death but are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "While it is believed there was no third party involvement, police are seeking information from the public to help trace Jay’s last movements.

"The last confirmed sighting of Jay is at 4.15am hours on Saturday, December 23, outside Arizona and Purple bar.

"From here, he is understood to have been taken to the recycling plant after entering a bin that was later collected in the early hours of Saturday."

Anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to Jay in the early hours of Saturday, December 23, should contact police on 101 quoting 1205 231217.

To donate to the appeal in Jay's memory visit: https://www.gofundme.com/jaymclaren