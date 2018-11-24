No Metro trains working across entire Tyne and Wear network

No Metro trains are running across the entire network on Saturday morning.

The operator, which runs services throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside, tweeted earlier today: "There are no trains running across the network due to a signalling and communication failure.

"We apologise for the inconvenience. Metro tickets and passes can be used on all Go North East, Arriva and Stagecoach bus services."

Metro services director Chris Carson added: “Currently there are no Metro trains running across the network due to a major fault with Metro’s communications system.

"The radio system we use to communicate with our train drivers is not working and this means that trains cannot operate.

“Go North East, Arriva and Stagecoach are accepting tickets to help Metro passengers. Where possible customers should seek alternative forms of travel until further notice.

“We are working on this fault and we hope to restore Metro services as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to our customers.”

Train travellers using Northern services from Sunderland to Newcastle and Middlesbrough are already contending with a reduced timtetable on Saturday due to strike action by the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) workers union.