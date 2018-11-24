No Metro trains across entire network

No Metro trains are running across the entire network on Saturday morning.

The operator, which runs services throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside, tweeted earlier today: "There are no trains running across the network due to a signalling and communication failure.

"We apologise for the inconvenience. Metro tickets and passes can be used on all Go North East, Arriva and Stagecoach bus services."

Train travellers using Northern services from Sunderland to Newcastle and Middlesbrough are already contending with a reduced timtetable on Saturday due to strike action by the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) workers union.