Nissan Qashqai collides with house in Sunderland which sees one person taken to hospital
A man was taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a property in Sunderland.
It happened at around 1pm on Saturday (December 10) in Camberley Close, in the Tunstall area, when a Nissan Qashqai left the road and collided with a bungalow.
It is understood a pensioner who was in the vehicle was taken to hospital.
Emergency services attended including police, the fire brigade and North East Ambulance Service.
Northumbria Police said: “We were called to the Camberley Close area by the North East Ambulance Service shortly after 1pm today (Saturday) following reports of a road traffic collision.
"A vehicle collided with a residential property.”
There were no reports of anyone inside the property being injured.
A North East Ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 13.07 to attend an incident where a car had collided with a house.
"We dispatched a paramedic ambulance and a clinical team leader and took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”