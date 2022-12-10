It happened at around 1pm on Saturday (December 10) in Camberley Close, in the Tunstall area, when a Nissan Qashqai left the road and collided with a bungalow.

It is understood a pensioner who was in the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Emergency services attended including police, the fire brigade and North East Ambulance Service.

The North East Ambulance Service took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Northumbria Police said: “We were called to the Camberley Close area by the North East Ambulance Service shortly after 1pm today (Saturday) following reports of a road traffic collision.

"A vehicle collided with a residential property.”

There were no reports of anyone inside the property being injured.

A North East Ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 13.07 to attend an incident where a car had collided with a house.