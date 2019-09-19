Nine photos of more sightings of suspected meteor falling from the sky across Sunderland

Check out these great photos from Sunderland Echo readers.

Sunderland Echo readers have spotted the moment that a Sunderland man believes was a meteor flying over Sunderland houses.

By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 10:18 am
Resident Umit Inanc said he spotted what he believes to be space matter flying through the sky while having a cigarette outside of his home on Oldfield Close, Southwick, on Sunday, September 15 at around 10.10pm.

While other residents claim to have spotted the same thing, some are unsure as to whether it really was debris from space.

Sharon Kerry agreed: “I saw this and thought it was off a plane.”

Hayleigh Louise Clark said: “I woke up early hours and the moon was proper shining in my face and I thought I saw something but thought I was dreaming.”

Other readers believe that something like this has happened before.

Anne Neville said: “Me and my late husband, saw a meteor passing over Farringdon a few years ago. That one was reported in the Sunderland Echo. I'm sure that it landed on the roof of the then general hospital. It caused a small fire that had to be extinguished.”

Check out these great photos taken by Echo readers.

1. Another sighting

Denise took this photo on the same night.

Photo: Denise Sanderson

2. Not just in Sunderland

Rhian spotted a similar sight in Heddon-on-the-Wall.

Photo: Rhian Wyn Slater

3. A cloud?

Mark claims that he thought it was a strange looking cloud.

Photo: Mark Simpson

4. A plane?

Ethesham thought it was a plane.

Photo: Ethesham Haque

