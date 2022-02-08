Nine fire engines tackle large fire near Washington as emergency services remain at scene

Nine fire crews were called to a building fire near Durham Road in Birtley at at 10.38pm last night as plumes of smoke could be seen from the area into the early hours of this morning, February 8.

Fire crews have advised nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed while teams tackle the blaze.

The A167 Durham Road is currently closed in both directions between Harras Bank and Vigo Lane following the fire and it is expected that diversions will remain in place for most of the morning.

Emergency services were called just after 10.30pm last night.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are currently in attendance of an ongoing incident at a commercial property on Durham Road in Birtley.

“Last night our fire control received an emergency call at 10.38pm and our appliances were quickly on the scene within 4-minutes.

“We responded with nine appliances from community fire stations across Tyne and Wear as well as our aerial ladder platform (ALP) that is currently on site.

“Due to the large plumes of smoke, we advise people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed and stay away from the site where possible.

“A number of road closures and diversions are in place to keep the general public away from the area, so if you need to travel please check first.

“We want to thank the community for their support during this ongoing matter.”

Fire crews remain at the scene today.