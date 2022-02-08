Nine fire engines attend large fire near Washington as emergency services close road to tackle blaze
Emergency services were called to a large fire in Birtley last night, February 7 as nine fire engines attended the scene.
Nine fire crews were called to a building fire near Durham Road in Birtley at around 11pm last night as plumes of smoke could be seen from the area into the early hours of this morning, February 8.
Fire crews have advised nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed while teams tackle the blaze.
The A167 Durham Road is currently closed in both directions between Harras Bank and Vigo Lane following the fire and it is expected that diversions will remain in place for most of the morning.
A Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue spokesperson said: “Crews are still dealing with a large fire in Birtley. Large plumes of smoke can be seen in the area. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”
More updates to follow.