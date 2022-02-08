Nine fire engines attend large fire near Washington as emergency services close road to tackle blaze

Nine fire crews were called to a building fire near Durham Road in Birtley at around 11pm last night as plumes of smoke could be seen from the area into the early hours of this morning, February 8.

Fire crews have advised nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed while teams tackle the blaze.

The A167 Durham Road is currently closed in both directions between Harras Bank and Vigo Lane following the fire and it is expected that diversions will remain in place for most of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service remain at the scene in Birtley.

A Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue spokesperson said: “Crews are still dealing with a large fire in Birtley. Large plumes of smoke can be seen in the area. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

More updates to follow.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.