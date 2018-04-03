Night of music in Megan’s name to help fund support for families

A night filled with music is planned as the loved ones of a much-loved teenager continue to create a charity as her legacy.

Music for Megan was held as an outdoor celebration in memory of Megan Bell last summer, but will return this year as an 80s themed party, as the 17-year-old former St Anthony’s Catholic Girls’ Academy student is remembered.

Balloon release and vigil was held at the entrance to Seaham Marina following Megan Bell's death.

Money raised from then night will go to Megan’s Rainbow Support Trust, which has been formed by her family in friends to support others through grief counselling and to cover the costs of children’s funerals.

The Seaham-based charity was established after the Bell family struggled to find therapy close to home after Megan died in July 2016 at the T in the Park festival in Scotland and also discovered the stresses of trying to find the cash to pay for the unexpected bill of her funeral.

The funds raised from the 80s disco night will go towards the work as plans progress to launch listening sessions and finances to offer help.

Megan’s dad Chris said: “We’re still working on setting it up to help those who have lost a child.

What we went through was terrible and if we can help left that burden a little bit for others, it will be great to help another family feel better. Chris Bell

“It will be fantastic and we just hope it will go some way to help others and it also gives us something to work on and get our teeth into.

“It’s vital, what this charity is going to do, and this night is all about raising money, which is important in being able to offer this help.

“What we went through was terrible and if we can help left that burden a little bit for others, it will be great to help another family feel better.”

Megan, who was due to begin a hairdressing apprenticeship and had dreams of starting her own business, also left behind mum Lisa and siblings Josh, Jenny and Maddy.

Chris Bell with organisers of last summer's Music for Megan event Gillain Graham, Megan's mum Lisa Dickinson and Laura Ward.

The night, to be held at Dawdon Welfare in Mount Stewart Street on Saturday, April 14, will feature the band Flux Capacitor, with people invited to dress up in 80s-inspired outfits and characters from films made in the era.

A raffle will also be held, with businesses who want to lend their support asked to get in touch.

Anyone who would like to help, or book a £5 ticket in advance, can get in touch via the Music for Megan Facebook page or call Chris on 07501 685 913.