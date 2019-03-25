Nicol’s lifelong dream comes true as she opens Sunderland children’s wear shop

Realising her lifelong dream was child’s play for Nicol Lamb.

Little Lambs Boutique has certainly been catching the eye of shoppers on The Green in Southwick since opening its candy pink doors.

Nicol worked with the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) to develop the type of retail offering that could compete with the growing trend of online shopping.

Specialising in Spanish designer wear for babies and children, as well as accessories, gifts and prams, Little Lambs is now attracting shoppers with its combination of quality products and personal service: “We all know the high street is really struggling at the moment so we aim to give people a real reason to shop locally,” she said.

“By providing a lovely shopping experience, unusual stock at competitive prices and a personal service, we are a genuine alternative to online shopping.

“We’ve already had so much support from the community and it’s lovely to be part of local life. People often send me photos of their children wearing my clothes and the Little Lamb community is really growing. It’s very rewarding to see my customers so happy when they find something they love and their children enjoy wearing.”

Nicol sought help from the BIC to get her business off the ground and was supported through its start-up programme by business adviser Margaret Cook.

“I spent two years preparing this and Margaret walked me through each step – from researching the market and putting a business plan together to securing a loan. I’ve tested my products by selling them online and at markets and I had a part-time job in the children’s department of a chain store to learn the trade and understand the trends in retailing,” she said.

“Margaret has been there, right by my side, throughout – offering guidance and support and I’m extremely grateful for that.”