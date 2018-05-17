Newly married couple get bus home on wedding day

A newly married couple opted not have the usual chauffeur-driven ride home after tying the knot, opting to get the bus home instead.

Colin and Kayleigh Thompson chose the final Go North East Drifter 60 service as a way of returning to their house on the day they marked the beginning of their lives together as husband and wife.

Kayleigh and Colin Thompson following their wedding.

Eager to make their special day ‘a wedding to remember’, after the traditional nuptials at St John’s Church in Seaham, the couple held a quirky reception filled with family entertainment – followed by a journey home on their local bus service.

The post-ceremony celebrations included guests being treated to a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos, balloon-making and a caricaturist at popular Sunderland venue The Alexandra, in Grangetown, before the new Mr and Mrs Thompson travelled in style back to Seaham Harbour.

Joined on their marital bus by merry members of the wedding party, bride Kayleigh and husband Colin, who have been together for over 14 years, journeyed on to make more memories.

Kayleigh said: “We wanted to finish our day with something different, so instead of getting a car or taxi back to Seaham, we thought it would be fun to get the bus .

Kayleigh and Colin Thompson getting on the Number 60 bus following their wedding.

"I often use the Drifter service to travel with our three-month old daughter as it’s much easier and convenient than the car.

“A few passengers congratulated us but the driver didn’t seem surprised to see a bride and groom get on board, not even when the best man and two bridesmaids hopped on, along with Ian’s brother, my cousin and our friend! It was a trip we’ll never forget.”

Go North East commercial director, Stephen King said: “We were over the moon to see the wedding party making happy memories on a Go North East bus and hope it is the start of many more to come. Congratulations, Colin and Kayleigh.”